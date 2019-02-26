A Right Wing Troll Ran Banned ‘Women For Howard Schultz’ Account

Howard Schultz, maybe after reading a compliment from the Women_4_Schultz account? Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Jacob Wohl, the man who used his mom’s cell phone and fake Twitter accounts to try to take down Robert Mueller and is widely regarded as a right wing troll, was finally suspended from Twitter on Tuesday after waging a war of bizarre chaos on the platform. According to NBC News, Wohl was suspended from the platform for operating three fake accounts that were banned from Twitter.

One of those accounts was a fan account for possible presidential candidate and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Wohl’s admitted to reporters that he ran the now banned account @women_4_schultz, after an NBC News reporter reminded him about it.

“Thank you for reminding me,” he told the reporter during a phone call. “I tweeted at it to be goofy, but it’s not a fake account. I was tweeting about women’s issues that Schultz happens to be good on.”

One of the most popular tweets from the now defunct account was about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. “Kamala Harris does not represent American Women. Unlike Howard Schultz (who is 100% self-made) she traded sexual favors for public office,” the tweet read. The entirety of the sexist tweet was untrue; Harris has never traded sexual favors for public office, and has been a strong advocate for a number of women’s issues.

This account was secretly run by Jacob Wohl.



It's in part why he was banned from Twitter today.https://t.co/YaebbLy5eR pic.twitter.com/10y52YxWKe — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 26, 2019

“Is there another candidate in the race who will repair the damage that Trump has caused to our standing on the world stage?” read another tweet, according to this archive of the Women for Schultz account. Wohl, who wrote the tweets, is a longtime Trump supporter.

In response to his suspension from Twitter (which he claims is due to anti semitism), Wohl posted a screenshot of the fact that he was trending to his Instagram account.

Jacob Wohl is bragging about trending on Twitter because he was banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yxDrRVtuIr — Natalie Martinez (@natijomartinez) February 26, 2019

The other two fake Twitter accounts (one called @jacobwohltreason and another where he posed as a diversity director from Minnesota) that Wohl was banned for replied to tweets from Wohl’s main account, insulting him.

In a profile by USA Today, Wohl said that he was planning on using social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to “steer the left-wing votes in the primaries to what we feel are weaker candidates compared with Trump.”

When asked about the entire ordeal, Wohl told NBC News that he believed “it is not illegal, unethical, or untoward for Americans to steer an American election.”