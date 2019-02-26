Everything You Could Store in This Teeny Jacquemus Bag

Photo: WWD/REX/Shutterstock
On Monday, Jacquemus unveiled tiny new bags — even tinier than their previous bags. “That bag is TOO small,” you might be screaming right now. “What on Earth could I carry in it?” Well:
• A secret
• 2 Xanax
• A whisper
• A regret
• 5 pennies
• 3 peas
• Air
• A small, folded piece of paper with your dog’s name written on it
• The perfect, scathing, soul-shattering comeback
• A tiny, tiny violin for you to take out and pretend to play when your friend is complaining about something that doesn’t matter (this would be incredibly rude, but also pretty funny)
• All the fucks you give