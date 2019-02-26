Everything You Could Store in This Teeny Jacquemus Bag

Photo: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, Jacquemus unveiled tiny new bags — even tinier than their previous bags. “That bag is TOO small,” you might be screaming right now. “What on Earth could I carry in it?” Well:

• A secret

• 2 Xanax

• A whisper

• A regret

• 5 pennies

• 3 peas

• Air

• A small, folded piece of paper with your dog’s name written on it

• The perfect, scathing, soul-shattering comeback

• A tiny, tiny violin for you to take out and pretend to play when your friend is complaining about something that doesn’t matter (this would be incredibly rude, but also pretty funny)

• All the fucks you give

