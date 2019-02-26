Janet Jackson Joins the Crazy Long List of Las Vegas Residencies

Janet Jackson. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

At this point, just block out an entire month’s vacation time if you want to hit all the Las Vegas residencies on your trip. Janet Jackson has announced that she’ll be the latest to do a Vegas takeover, confirming 15 dates at Park MGM’s Park Theater this summer for a new show called Metamorphosis. As that title implies, it’ll be a career-spanning show with the intention of “peeling back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon.” There’ll be all the usual works — “electrifying visuals!” “explosive dance numbers!” — but, even better, a full 30th-anniversary celebration for Rhythm Nation. Before the start of the residency, Janet will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Match 29, as if you needed more reason to see the master at work.

And while you’re in town for her show and just happen to have another free night, well would you look at that, there are about 700 other Vegas residencies either already in progress or about to be that you can drop your casino winnings on. Take your pick! There’s Cardi B and Drake for you wild club kids; Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani for you millennials holding on to your youth (but, sadly, no more Britney); Aerosmith for you boomers; and Céline Dion, Cher, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez for literally anyone with a pulse.