Jason Momoa Wins the Oscar for Best Scrunchie

Here are a series of sentences that bring me immense joy:

• Jason Momoa wore a blush-pink suit to the 2019 Oscars.

• Jason Momoa’s blush-pink Oscars suit was made from velvet.

• Jason Momoa paired his blush-pink velvet suit with a blush-pink velvet scrunchie.

• Jason Momoa’s blush-pink velvet Oscars scrunchie was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, personally!!!

On Sunday, February 24, the Aquaman star showed up to the Oscars wearing a blush-pink Fendi suit with a brown lapel and trim. The look perfectly complemented Lisa Bonet’s tulle-adorned gown, which is only fair because the fact that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are married is a fact that also brings me extreme happiness. I want the best for them. I also want the best for Momoa’s Oscars accessories, which include plenty of rings and a custom blush-pink velvet scrunchie. The scrunchie also featured a Fendi tag, because when you are wearing a Fendi scrunchie, you want the world to know it.

As Bonet explained to red-carpet reporters, the duo’s outfits were designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away on Tuesday. Up until his death, the designer helmed collections for Chanel, Fendi, and his eponymous label. And while scrunchies are not new to the world of Fendi, the vast majority of those available for purchase right now are more logomania-adjacent than plush and soft.

Now, could you wear those F-heavy scrunchies to the Oscars? Sure. But would you rather wear a velvet option in the color of the night? Absolutely. All of this is to say, if the Oscars camera crew does not pan to Momoa piling his hair into a messy bun, I will consider the night a wash.

Lisa Bonet reveals that the late Karl Lagerfeld personally designed Jason Momoa's #Oscars tux pic.twitter.com/lfNGoogRR9 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 25, 2019

