Now We Know Who Allegedly Leaked the Jeff Bezos Nudes

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos. Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

On Thursday, January 7, Jeff Bezos published a Medium post beating the National Enquirer’s parent company, AMI Media, to the punch: Yeah, he’s sent nudes, and no, you cannot blackmail him about them. But how exactly did AMI get its digital paws on images first sent to Lauren Sanchez, including “a full-length body selfie of Mr. Bezos wearing just a pair of tight black boxer-briefs or trunks”? It seems that answer is all in the family.

According to the Daily Beast, Sanchez’s brother Michael supplied AMI with the photos, which falls in line with an earlier report on ABC’s Sunday Morning that the person who leaked the photos was “well-known” to both Bezos and Sanchez. The male Sanchez declined to comment for the story.

Elkan Abramowitz, the lawyer representing AMI CEO David Pecker, told ABC’s This Week that AMI’s letters to Bezos “absolutely is not extortion and not blackmail. The story was given to the National Enquirer by a reliable source that had been giving information to the National Enquirer for seven years prior to this story. It was a source that was well known to both Mr. Bezos and Miss [Lauren] Sanchez.”

Gavin de Becker, the investigator Bezos hired to determine who leaked the photos, told the Daily Beast, “Our investigation into who initially provided texts to the National Enquirer, and why it was done — that investigation is now complete. We have turned our conclusions over to our attorneys for referral to law enforcement.”

The security consultant previously said that “strong leads point to political motives” for leaking the messages. As Town & Country notes, Sanchez is a noted President Trump supporter, and a friend of Roger Stone. Trump is, of course, notoriously opposed to the Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

If the leak indeed came from Sanchez, it’s unclear how he obtained the sexts sent to his sister. Among the photos AMI threatened to publish were images sent to Bezos by Sanchez, whom he infamously called “alive girl.”

