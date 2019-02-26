Jennifer Lawrence’s Engagement Ring Makes Its Debut

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Elizabeth Pantaleo/REX/Shutterstock

When Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement to art dealer Cooke Maroney was announced earlier this month, “Page Six” reported that he had given the Oscar-winner a “massive ring.” But then, she was photographed wearing a thin gold band with modest rock on her ring finger, which of course confused us all. Did Cooke Maroney actually give her a massive ring or not?, we wondered.

Thankfully, Lawrence finally set the record straight on Tuesday when she showed off the ring at a public event for the first time: it is, indeed, “massive.”

Lawrence flashed her rock for the cameras while at Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week. According to People, the ring features an emerald-cut stone on a gold band. But, here, see for yourself:

Jennifer Lawrence and her engagement ring. Photo: Elizabeth Pantaleo/REX/Shutterstock

Lawrence, 28, had also been seen wearing this particular ring during a dinner with girlfriends at ABC Cocina in New York City last week, but Tuesday’s sighting marks its first official event debut. Furthermore, People notes the smaller rock she was sporting earlier in the month may just have just been this one turned around (so, big diamond facing in), but really, who knows. Rings are complicated.

A representative for Lawrence confirmed earlier this month that the actress got engaged to Maroney, the 34-year-old director of the Gladstone gallery in New York. The couple have reportedly been dating since last spring, and moved in together after only two months of dating. So while their engagement is quick by normal-people standards, things seem to be moving at a nice, slow pace by celebrity-standards.

We can’t wait to see this ring out and about at more events.

