Jordyn Woods’s First Post-Scandal Interview Is Already Causing Tons of Drama

Jordyn Woods. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Oh Polly

Over a week after news broke that Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now-former boyfriend (and father of her child), Tristan Thompson, Woods has announced that she will be giving her first interview following the scandal.

The interview, which will air online tomorrow on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already causing a lot of drama. (It remains unclear what time it will broadcast.)

For starters, the Kardashians are reportedly not happy that Woods will supposedly say her piece publicly. Cosmo reports that Khloé liked some tweets that shaded Woods’s upcoming interview, including one that read, “i really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did.”

Additionally, a source told People that Woods has an “ironclad NDA” with the Kardashians that prevents her from speaking about the family, and that the Kardashians “are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn” and they’re “pissed” that she may try to make amends during her interview.

TMZ reports that Woods went to Jada Pinkett Smith for the interview because she has been “despondent,” and felt like her life was effectively ruined after the news broke, and wanted a chance to tell her side of the story. Plus, she’s been close to the Smith family for years and has referred to Will Smith as her “uncle.”

Aside from a Facebook post announcing Woods’s appearance, neither Pinkett Smith nor the show have commented further on the upcoming interview.

