Jordyn Woods Is Officially Out of the Kardashian Empire

Jordyn Woods. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA

About a week after the scandal that rocked the Kardashian world, Jordyn Woods has reportedly been cut off from the Kardashian family business.

After news broke last week that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now-former boyfriend (and father of her child), Tristan Thompson, TMZ is reporting that Jordyn has been shut out of the business end of the Kardashian empire, and sources “familiar to the situation” told TMZ that the family doesn’t plan on ever working with her again.

If you’ll recall, Jordyn has previous modeled for Khloé’s Good American jeans, and inspired a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit (which was quietly marked down by 50 percent in the days following the scandal).

But according to TMZ’s sources, Jordyn may have been cut off from the business end of things, but Kylie seems to be leaving the door “somewhat open” for a possible friendship reconciliation down the line — even though Jordyn reportedly moved out of Kylie’s home after the scandal broke.

Given that Kylie has reportedly felt “torn” over the situation, and that Jordyn has apparently tried to apologize multiple times, that’s not a complete surprise. However, a source did tell People on Monday that Jordyn’s “story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper.”

“It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side,” the source said. “Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

Even if Jordyn and Kylie end up reconciling, though, TMZ’s sources think that Jordyn will still be excommunicated from the rest of the family.

