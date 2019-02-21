I Wonder Why the Jordyn Woods Lipstick Is Discounted on Kylie’s Site

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

We’re on day three of the Jordyn Woods–Tristan Thompson–Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal news cycle, and things are finally happening. After deafening silence from Kylie Jenner on social media about the alleged affair, we may have gotten our first response from the young mogul, in the most mogul way: the Jordy lip kit is now on sale.

Sometime on Thursday, the Jordy Velvet lip kit – which is named after Jordyn — was given a 50 percent discount on the Kylie Cosmetics site. One might think it impossible to put a number on the kind of betrayal that Jordyn allegedly committed (cheating with your best friend’s sister’s boyfriend breaks almost every rule of friendship), but … Kylie sure did try.

The cosmetics markdown would have come within the same time period in which Jordyn allegedly moved out of Jenner’s house. According to People, the news about Jordyn’s alleged affair with Tristan has been devastating.

“Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together,” an unnamed source told People. “Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

Other Jordyn Woods products have yet to be discounted on the site, including the sold out Kylie x Jordyn Collection. In fact, that collection is actually being marked up on resale sites like eBay, where the $124 set is now being sold at prices like $299 and $400.

Clearly, friendship is fleeting, but not more so than a possibly soon-to-be discontinued makeup collaboration. So if you were a fan of the “Jordyn” palette, better stock up now.

