Jordyn Woods Addresses the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Oh Polly

It’s been days since reports broke that Khloé Kardashian had broken up with Tristan Thompson for cheating on her with her younger sister’s (former) best friend, Jordyn Woods. And now, Jordyn herself has addressed the scandal that rocked the Kardashian-Jenner universe.

On Thursday night, she made an appearance at an event for the launch of her new Eylure false-eyelashes line, and while she didn’t have a whole lot to say, she thanked everyone who came and briefly referred to the ongoing drama.

“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on,” she told guests. “It’s been real, and Eylure has been super-real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”

“Everything that’s been going on” sounds like the understatement of the year, but to be fair, it’s probably hard to figure out what to say about a scandal of this proportion.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Jordyn moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home (after Kylie supposedly found out about the betrayal from Khloé), and a source told E! News on Thursday that Jordyn is “living her worst nightmare” in the wake of the news.

Her comment comes after Khloé posted a series of vague quotes about being heartbroken to her Instagram Stories, seemingly a response to what transpired, and the Kylie lip kit that was named for Jordyn was quietly marked down on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Though Us Weekly also reported that the Kardashians weren’t 100 percent sure if Kylie would sever ties with Jordyn, E! News’ source claimed that Jordyn has been “completely cut off by Kylie and the family.”

