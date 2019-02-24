Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Reportedly Had a Plan For If They Got Caught

Jordyn Woods. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Oh Polly

Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s (now former) boyfriend Tristan Thompson last week, in a scandal that has severely rocked the Kardashian-Jenner world. Now, People reveals Jordyn and Tristan reportedly had a plan for what to do if they got ever got caught.

According to People, Tristan and Jordyn had agreed that they would deny their tryst if anyone in the Kardashian-Jenner family ever confronted them about it – even though Tristan reportedly told her that there was no way anyone would ever find out. “It seemed she had an agreement with Tristan that they would deny hooking up if they got caught,” a source told People.

And so, Jordyn was reportedly “shocked when the family did find out and confronted her,” per the source. She denied the tryst at first, the source said. “Jordyn acted very distraught. But the family feels that she is mostly upset that she got caught,” the source added.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

For their part, the Kardashian-Jenners reportedly felt “blindsided” by the revelation of the alleged hookup – and “no one really believed it” at first, People reports. But apparently, several family members reached out to people who were at the same party as Tristan and Jordyn after news of the hookup began to spread, and they were reportedly told it was true. Khloé reportedly told Kylie after she found out, and then news of the alleged tryst later broke on TMZ on Tuesday.

At a Thursday event (for the launch of her new Eylure false-eyelashes line), Jordyn briefly addressed the scandal. “Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on,” she told those in attendance.

