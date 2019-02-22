Who Do They Think They Are?

A d e l i n a ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“She works in customer service at Best Buy. She’s helping people figure out what they’re interested in, like, in computers — Apple, Samsung, or whatever.” —Jon, 24

“From her clothes, maybe an Instagrammer. Cheerful because the colors are light. On the weekends, she goes partying in fancy places, getting expensive drinks and so on.” —Carlos, 26

“She’s a blogger. Extroverted. On weekends, she’s smoking weed.” —Omar, 36

“She’s a writer or something in a creative industry. Extroverted, fun. Going up to some big parties, more upscale places.” —Sami, 32

REALITY

Pace University nursing student, 21. “I’m a native New Yorker. I’m an Aquarius. I’m really into art — I majored in visual arts at LaGuardia. One day I can dress up like a gothic person from the ’80s, and then the next day, I can dress like Jackie O.

“I don’t have a boyfriend right now … which kind of sucks, because my birthday’s on Valentine’s Day, so I’m always reminded. No, I don’t care. I care more about having my best friends than [about] having a boyfriend.

“I don’t [smoke weed], and I’m not just saying that in case my mom might see. I never felt like I needed it for anything. I just get high off of life. Sometimes I like going out to parties with my friends. It could be one of the best-known clubs in New York City, or it could be, like, some person’s basement in Brooklyn. The blogger thing some person mentioned — I do write a lot, in my journal, and actually my psychic told me that he sees a lot of writing, and that maybe I should do something with it. Someone said [I look like] ‘an Instagrammer’ but I don’t know what that means. They’re just pretty people who have a lot of followers? Okay, I’ll take it.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On-set production by Jean Jarvis.