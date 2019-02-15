Who Do They Think They Are?

K e n n e t h ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“I think he could be a college professor, something science-y or a math class. He looks very smart. He has the look of a professor. He probably does not use technology. Probably spends a lot of time outdoors in nature. I could see him living in Brooklyn. He has money, but doesn’t seem like he has money. He doesn’t spend his money like that.” —Amanda, 20

“He’s retired. Paints. Maybe a widower.” —Alex, 28

“I think he’s a biology teacher. Eats pasta for dinner — plain pasta or alfredo. He takes cruises and just lives life on the cruise line.” —Danielle, 26

REALITY

Writer and poet, 80. “I’m working on a novel about New York City. It’s a big, sprawling novel, so I’ve got plenty to do. I live in the East Village. I take trips in the winter. I have an engineering degree, but only worked as an engineer for six months. I just hated it so much.”

“These people who looked at me are very complimentary. Please praise [Amanda] for her insights — I was a college professor. Not anymore, but I taught for 18 years. She was quite insightful. I’m kind of afraid of Amanda. She sees right through me. I was married for about ten years. She died, and to my astonishment, I’ve never remarried. I do a lot of reading. I watch DVDs. I have no television. I’ve never had a television in my life. I have a gorgeous, brand-new, 15-inch Macbook Pro. And I have a comfortable setup and a chair, and I set the laptop up there, and I watch DVDs. But only good films, only good films. I’m very fussy. I do eat a lot of pasta.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On-set production by Jean Jarvis.