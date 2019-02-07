Justin and Hailey Say They Got Married Because They Wanted to Bone

Photo: Vogue

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind relationship came to a crescendo when they secretly got married last year after just a few months of dating — and now we finally know the reason they rushed down the aisle. Well, one of the reasons.

In a new Vogue profile on the couple for the magazine’s March issue, the Biebers confirmed that they saved themselves for marriage, and, the interviewer writes, Justin admitted that “a desire finally to have sex was one reason they sped to the courthouse.”

Justin told Vogue that when the couple got back together last June, he was over a year into a self-imposed period of celibacy, because of “a legitimate problem with sex.” Not having sex, he said, was a way for him to feel closer to God.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Justin explains. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.”

Still, he insisted, sex wasn’t the only reason they got married so quickly.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” Justin said. “I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Hailey explained that their on-again, off-again relationship was reignited last June when they ran into each other at a Miami conference hosted by Rich Wilkerson Jr., the pastor of Vous Church.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” she said. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

Within a month of that encounter, they were engaged.

Now that they’ve legally tied the knot, the Biebers are reportedly making plans for their big Christian wedding, though it seems like those plans keep shifting.

One thing that remains for sure, however, is apparently their relationship — and Justin’s insistence on calling Hailey his “baby boo” throughout this profile.

“With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that,” he said, picking up her hand, “is my baby boo.”

