Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. Photo: Getty Images

It’s been nearly a week since news broke that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now-former boyfriend (and father of her daughter, True), Tristan Thompson. And the Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly having a tough time keeping up with Jordyn’s constantly changing story of what really went down.

The alleged cheating reportedly took place a little over a week ago, with Jordyn and Tristan apparently making out at a party — while he was still together with Khloé and while Jordyn was still living with Kylie. When news reached the family, Jordyn reportedly initially denied what went down, but then witnesses at the party corroborated the rumors of their alleged tryst.

On Tuesday, TMZ told the world what occurred. Since then, a whole mess of details have came out, including a report that Tristan and Jordyn had agreed to deny anything ever happened between then, as well as a new claim that Jordyn was “blackout drunk” when the hookup took place. So this has been tough for the Kardashian-Jenners to follow, according to People.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” a source told People. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

Through it all, however, Kylie has reportedly felt “torn” over the situation, and Jordyn has reportedly tried to apologize multiple times. “It’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life,” the source told People, which makes sense as losing a best friend is never easy.

