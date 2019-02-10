Kate Middleton Goes Full Bridal At the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday night in a stunning white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown that had an extremely bridal vibe to it. This was fitting, given that Kate famously wore Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011 (and then rocked the designer again at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials last May).

Kate’s latest Alexander McQueen gown – with floral embellishments on the shoulder – was paired with a classic pulled-back updo, stunning earrings (that Hello points out once belonged to Princess Diana), and a smokey eye. The duchess also sported heels by Jimmy Choo, a dazzling bracelet, and a chic white clutch.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Though the look certainly seemed royal wedding-ready, Kate and the tuxedo-clad Prince William fit right in with the movie and TV stars in attendance at the British awards show. (Prince William was named president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in 2010).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their seats for tonight's @BAFTA Awards Ceremony #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/76hNXDZIxp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

Kate’s outfit choice at the BAFTAs last year caused some controversy. To show their support of the Time’s Up initiative, many celebrities attending a number of awards shows – including the Golden Globes and the BAFTAS – elected to wear black to the ceremonies. At the time, there was much speculation as to whether Kate would wear black to the BAFTAs as well; generally speaking, royals are supposed to “remain strictly neutral with regard to political matters,” so it was unclear if she would try to appear neutral on the matter. In the end, Kate went for a green gown with a black sash. Many people were disappointed that she did not wear full black in solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and assault; others saw the subtle black belt as a nod to the movement.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.