Kate Middleton Looks Like Valentine’s Day Incarnate

Valentine’s Day is on Thursday, so it’s only fitting that Kate Middleton stepped out at an event on Wednesday night looking like holiday personified in a romantic pink-and-white gown by Gucci.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the dress, which includes a velvet belt that she paired with a velvet clutch by Prada. She also wore some ultra-glam earrings, and some very sparkly, and dare we say Cinderella-y, shoes.

This all went down at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala dinner, which Kate has attended in the past. The event, held at the V&A Museum in London, marked Kate’s second official outing of the day. Earlier, she spoke at a children’s mental-health education summit, where she spoke of being “naive” as a parent about early childhood development. (Kate has spoken out about her own struggles with motherhood — she’s the mum of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months — many times before this).

Kate looked incredibly glamorous at the gala event on Wednesday (which I think is the day technically known as Galentine’s Day? At least according to Twitter?). But this was not her only stunning look of the week. On Sunday, she attended the BAFTAs with her husband Prince William while wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown — and while chatting with Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and other impressive stars.

We can only hope Kate’s actual Valentine’s Day will be as romantic as her dress.

