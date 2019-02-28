Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Hosting a Baby Shower for Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/Pool/Samir Hussein

Meghan Markle recently had a star-studded baby shower in New York City hosted by Serena Williams and her sorority sister Genevieve Hillis, and attended by Amal Clooney, Gayle King, and other close friends. At the time, it was reported that a second baby shower would be thrown for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over in the U.K. as well — and now, Us Weekly reports that Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton will actually host the gathering.

Kate — or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — is currently in Northern Ireland with her husband Prince William on a brief royal visit, where she’s worn a lot of blue and even poured a pint of beer while wearing a Missoni dress. But soon, Kate will apparently whip out her metaphorical party planner hat (fitting, as her parents own Party Pieces, a party planning supply company) to celebrate the upcoming birth of Meghan and Prince Harry’s first royal baby (whose due date is in late April). Per Us Weekly:

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” says the royal insider. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Wow, a “not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that” sounds absolutely delightful! Unfortunately, the Us Weekly report doesn’t include much more information about this supposed not-total-baby-shower-but you-could-probably-call-it-that, but we’re glad to hear that Kate might be hosting. Hopefully this will finally put those annoying rumors of a feud between the two women to rest.

