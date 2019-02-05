Kate Middleton Did Show-and-Tell at an Elementary School

Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton visited an elementary school for Children’s Mental Health Week in the U.K., organized by her charity Place2Be. There, she participated in “show-and-tell” with a group of students — for which she had been instructed to bring in an object that “makes her feel good.” Naturally, the Duchess of Cambridge brought in the adorable portrait of her family shared with the public for their recent Christmas card.

Kate Middleton with the photograph of her family. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The image, as you’ll recall, features the family sitting outdoors in casual (for them) attire. Kate is holding her youngest son, the no-longer elusive Prince Louis, now 9 months, while Prince William is holding onto their daughter, the history-making Princess Charlotte, 3. Their eldest, Prince George (or is it Archie?), 5, holds onto his father as he kicks up his wellie-clad foot. The cute photograph was taken by Matt Porteous in the fall at the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

According to People, Kate brought the photo with her to Lavender Primary School in Enfield. During a stop-in at a Year 2 classroom, she participated in the show-and-tell activity, in which students also brought in objects that represent something that make them feel great. That’s where Kate, clad in a green dress by Eponine London and black ankle boots, unveiled the picture.

“This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy,” Kate said to the kids, per People. “And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family, and that makes me feel very happy.”

…The Duchess of Cambridge brought with her a photograph of her family to share with the class.#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek pic.twitter.com/zFYnmswRza — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

During her visit, Kate also chatted with a young girl who brought in an orange ball for the activity, and took in lessons where children were taught the importance of mental and physical health. She also participated in a discussion with parents about children’s use of social media, People notes. Later, Kate stopped by Alperton Community School, where she took part in the students’ Random Acts of Kindness Club, and watched an art class.

The Duchess of Cambridge met parents at Lavender Primary to hear their stories of the various parenting challenges they face and how they have managed to keep them and their children healthy.#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek pic.twitter.com/We9c962iWX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

Kate has championed mental health — particularly maternal and children’s mental health — as one of her key charitable causes for some time now. She recently spoke out about the universal pressures of motherhood, which she has addressed before, and last year, she launched Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health week with a moving video in which she spoke of working to make children feel comfortable in their own skin.

