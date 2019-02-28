Kate Middleton Has Entered Her Blue Period

Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (colloquially known as Kate Middleton) is in the midst of her blue period. The duchess was seen on her tour of Northern Ireland pouring a pint in a Missoni dress, but today she’s continued in a pale blue Mulberry coat that looks straight out of Harry Potter’s Beauxbatons school (for non-Potterheads, here’s a photo for reference). What does she have under that coat? Another blue dress! And she accessorized it with a navy blue clutch and what look like navy blue suede Manolo BB heels (which are also a favorite of her sister-in-law and fellow duchess, Meghan Markle).

First engagement of their second day in NI, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge met @ChiefConPSNI, police officers & staff at Hillsborough Castle where they discussed the challenging roles they undertake. @PoliceServiceNI pic.twitter.com/JTgBTETUUw — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) February 28, 2019

Kate and her husband, Prince William are on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland. Yesterday their itinerary included pouring Guinnesses and playing soccer (allegedly badly) in flat shoes. Today, they started off in Ballymena with a visit to local police. They’ll also visit the Braid Arts Centre and Sure Start, a charity that supports parents with young children living in disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland, per Kensington Palace. So far, she’s taken part in giving some young thespians makeovers, and braided some hair. If there’s anything Kate knows, it’s good hair.

🎞 The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JkKqeHVahN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

Their trip to Sure Start included helping toddlers plant their own flowers in pots to take with them and hatch “dinosaur eggs.” The Kensington Royal Twitter account has been diligently documenting these adorable activities for the fans of Will & Kate.

🍃 At Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start The Duchess of Cambridge joins a spring time gardening activity, which gives children and parent an opportunity to plan their own springtime flower to bring home and take care of. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/VrqVr7saI4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

🦖 Hatching Dinosaur eggs at Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start — which children and their parents work together to open and hatch, supporting children’s physical and cognitive skill development. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/GAKQ6CdvTZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

While this is all very cute, the important thing to take away from this trip is that Kate should wear more blue because every time she does she looks like a Disney princess which is the best part about being a duchess, surely.