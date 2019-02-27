Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Disney Princess to Pour a Beer

Kate Middleton. Photo: Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images

Would you rather: be a real princess or just dress like a Disney princess? If you’re Kate Middleton, you can be both (Yes, she’s technically a duchess but close enough!). It’s surprisingly rare that the Duchess of Cambridge goes all-in on the princess-y attire and wears something whimsically girly rather than her classic tailored staples. But our girl came through on her trip to Belfast, where she wore a sparkly, pale blue Missoni dress.

It’s not the first time she’s channeled Cinderella and hopefully it won’t be the last. She paired the dress with a pair of nude heels (royal correspondent Rebecca English made the salient point that she could have gone with a funkier footwear choice), a nude clutch, and a fresher than fresh bouncy blowout.

Where did she wear this fabulous dress to? She poured a Harp pint at the Empire Music Festival. As they say in Belfast, she pulled a pint in the particular technique one uses to pour a Guinness. As you can see below, she’s mastered the tilt.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

But despite the alcoholic beverage and the gorgeous photo it produced, Kate and her husband Prince William are in Northern Ireland to see the young people. They spent their first day playing football at the National Football Stadium and shooting bows and arrows in County Fermanagh. Middleton played soccer in sneakers, which is actually rare as she is proficient at playing sports while wearing wedge heels.

