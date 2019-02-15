Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Got Engaged With a Giant Flower Ring

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Congratulations to Katy Perry, 36, of “Roar” and a recent nun-related legal battle, and on-again, off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 42, better known as Legolas, son of Thranduil, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

In twin Instagram posts, Perry and Bloom showed off Perry’s flowery engagement ring, and their left eyeballs in front of a wall of heart-shaped balloons. “full bloom,” Perry wrote. “Lifetimes,” Bloom wrote.

In case those two captions were too ambiguous, Perry’s mother also posted pictures of the two on Facebook — the Parents’ social media — with the caption, “Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!”

The pair was first spotted together at the Golden Globes after-party in January 2016. Over the next year, People says they hit several important milestones, like meeting Bloom’s son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, and meeting each other’s parents. Then, in February 2017, they announced they were “taking respectful, loving space at this time,” oh no.

Bloom would go on to paddleboard naked (a decision Perry would need a lot of therapy to cope with) and casually date Nina Dobrev; Perry would go on to rank Bloom’s sexual performance second out of three of her past exes (Diplo was No. 1) and kind of date Robert Pattinson. But all of that’s water under the paddleboard you’re standing naked on, as they say, and the two began dating again in early 2018.

Congratulations to the happy couple. May their lives be full of $50,000 dates, and biking with puppies.

