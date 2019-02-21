Khloé Kardashian Addresses the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Days after reports emerged alleging that Khloé Kardashian had dumped the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, for cheating on her with her younger sister’s former best friend forever, Jordyn Woods, Kardashian now appears to have entered the pointed subtweet stage of her breakup.

On Thursday morning, Kardashian shared a number of screenshotted quotes on her Instagram Story, none of which explicitly referenced her ex’s alleged cheating, but are presumably in response to the whole messy scandal. “The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your hurt to,” reads the first quote, which is followed by two others: “Somebody needs to hear this … That betrayal was your blessing” and “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’” Following the quotes, Kardashian shared pop art of a woman crying.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has taken to Instagram following this alleged cheating scandal — she commented multiple yelling emojis under a post about the betrayal — but this is the first instance of her posting about it on her own social media. (She also apparently deleted a bunch of photos of her embattled ex.) Thompson, on the other hand, quickly responded to reports that he had cheating on the mother of his child with her sister’s 21-year-old friend, tweeting, “FAKE NEWS” on the day the story first broke. However, after being flooded with angry responses from Kardashian fan, he quickly deleted the tweet.

Regret’s a bitch, huh?