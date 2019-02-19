Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Really Over?

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The rocky relationship between Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson may have reached a final breaking point. According to a new report from TMZ, Tristan has cheated on Khloé again, this time (allegedly) with someone much closer to the Kardashian family.

Tristan was in Los Angeles last week to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloé and their daughter True. On Sunday, according to TMZ, he was spotted at a house party making out with a person the outlet identified as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan has been caught on camera cheating before, but never with someone from the family’s inner circle: Days before Khloé gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter, he was captured on film making out with and fondling two women at a club in Washington, D.C.

A source told TMZ that this latest incident was the last straw, and that Khloé has finally “had enough.” But even before the news about Tristan’s alleged make-out session with Kylie Jenner’s friend, there was already the sense that the two might be over. Just last week, it was suspected that their relationship might be over, because according to sources Khloé was “acting like a single mom” and hadn’t gone to visit Tristan in Cleveland in over a month; it was also announced that the she would not be moving back to Cleveland for Tristan’s upcoming season.

Khloé Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the situation, but TMZ sources say that she broke up with Tristan (for good!) when she found out about what happened with Jordyn on Monday morning.

Tristan Thompson tweeted (and then deleted) the words “FAKE NEWS” in response to the story.