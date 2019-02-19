Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The rocky relationship between Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson may have reached a final breaking point. According to a new report from TMZ, Tristan has cheated on Khloé again, this time (allegedly) with someone much closer to the Kardashian family.

Tristan was in Los Angeles last week to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloé and their daughter True. On Sunday, according to TMZ, he was spotted at a house party making out with a person the outlet identified as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to another post from the Instagram account @hollywoodunlocked, Tristan did not allow phones at the Sunday night party. This post also alleges that Jordyn was sitting in his lap, while they were smoking hookah. Then according to an unnamed source, she spent the night with Tristan until 7:00 a.m. the next morning. Khloe commented on the post with all emojis.

Khloe Kardashian commented on Jason Lee’s post. A damn mess. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EQkkAS6r3W — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 19, 2019

Tristan has been caught on camera cheating before, but never with someone from the family’s inner circle: Days before Khloé gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter, he was captured on film making out with and fondling two women at a club in Washington, D.C.

A source told TMZ that this latest incident was the last straw, and that Khloé has finally “had enough.” But even before the news about Tristan’s alleged make-out session with Kylie Jenner’s friend, there was already the sense that the two might be over. Just last week, it was suspected that their relationship might be over, because according to sources Khloé was “acting like a single mom” and hadn’t gone to visit Tristan in Cleveland in over a month; it was also announced that the she would not be moving back to Cleveland for Tristan’s upcoming season.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to publicly comment on the situation other than her emoji IG comment, but TMZ sources say that she broke up with Tristan (for good!) when she found out about what happened with Jordyn on Monday morning.

Tristan Thompson tweeted (and then deleted) the words “FAKE NEWS” in response to the story.

This post has been updated throughout.