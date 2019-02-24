Khloé Kardashian Threatens Bachelorette Showrunner With Legal Action

Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Last week, Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, the father of her child and a perpetual cheater, very publicly cheated on her once again — but this time it caused a big schism in the family, as the dalliance occurred with her sister, Kylie Jenner’s, best friend. (Keeping up?) Rumors soon began to swirl that Kardashian might parlay this heartbreak into a new reality show setting, specifically, she could brush up on her “will you accept this rose?” accent and become the next lead of The Bachelorette. But, alas. Kim Kardashian likened the rumors as “fake fucking news,” which prompted The Bachelorette’s showrunner, Mike Fleiss, to go on a defensive Twitter spree on Saturday evening to suggest the Kardashians didn’t have a clue what was going on with Khloé’s involvement. And soon enough, Khloé herself denied it, in a very legalese way.

“I’m not fucking clickbait right now,” she tweeted at Fleiss. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!” An hour prior, Fleiss had told Kim she was “out of the loop” on all Bachelorette news, given that the show has “strict confidentiality agreements” with all candidates. He also said Khloé has “been through a lot” and the timing for her involvement is ideal.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

Following Khloé’s legal threat, Weiss offered his version of an apology. “This is about helping people find true love — nothing more! One of the things we look for in choosing The Bachelorette is a great sense of humor. Might be time to look elsewhere,” he wrote. “I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!” Maybe channel that energy into Colton Underwood’s season instead.