Kim Kardashian on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Photo: NBC

Kim Kardashian West stopped by the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. There, the reality star and entrepreneur chatted about the upcoming arrival of her fourth child (which she and husband Kanye West are expecting via surrogate) and her work on criminal justice reform, and also revealed that for her next project, she wants to focus on helping formerly incarcerated people get jobs.

Last year, Kardashian West publicly advocated for President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Johnson, a then 62-year-old great-grandmother who had been serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. In June, following Kardashian West’s visit to the White House, Johnson was pardoned — after serving 21 years behind bars. And this week, Johnson attended the State of the Union address.

Kardashian West told Fallon that she’s working to help get other people out of prison as well, but she also wants help erase the stigma of hiring formerly incarcerated people. To do that, she gave the example of someone who was perhaps incarcerated for life for murder that they did not actually commit. “People like that deserve a second chance at life,” she said. Through her own businesses, Kardashian West explained that would “love to partner” with groups like the Anti-Recidivism Coalition that help formerly incarcerated people with career development and support services.

“I would love to hire formerly incarcerated people,” she said. “And I would love to spread that message that other companies and big companies can do that too.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.