How Kylie Jenner Found Out About Jordyn Woods’s Tryst With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner’s (former) best friend and roommate Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of her sister Khloé Kardashian. The scandal rocked the Kardashian-Jenner world, and details about how it all transpired keep trickling in. The latest? Us Weekly explains how exactly Kylie found out about Jordyn’s betrayal.

Tristan had been accused of cheating on Khloé repeatedly in the past, but after the birth of their daughter True, the pair ended up staying together. News of his latest alleged cheating — this time, with Jordyn — broke on Tuesday, and it was reported at the time that Khloé (finally) dumped Tristan as a result. Now, Us Weekly reports that Kylie didn’t find out the same way as the rest of us (via TMZ alert); instead, Khloé actually told Kylie herself. Moreover, once she found out, Kylie reportedly “confronted Jordyn” but “not in person,” per Us Weekly.

The tabloid also reported on Wednesday that Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s home after news of the scandal broke. That development came after a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday (the day of the scandal) that, “at this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

And as for whether Khloé is mad at her youngest sibling over the behavior of her (former) best friend, well, of course she isn’t. A source told People, “They are fine. They are sisters and they will always love each other.” The source added, “She understands it’s not Kylie’s fault. Kylie is a full-time mom and busy. Nothing to do with her.”

