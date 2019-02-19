Lady Gaga and Her Fiancé Have Broken Up

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After five months, a rep for Lady Gaga has confirmed to People that her engagement with Hollywood agent Christian Carino is over. Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, dated for a happy two years before announcing their engagement in October.

Gaga first announced that they were engaged during an acceptance speech at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration. According to an unnamed source at the time, Christian was “a good, grounding force and understands her career.” The relationship reportedly ended without any drama or hard feelings.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told People. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga fans first began to suspect that something might be up when she didn’t wear her engagement ring to the Grammys, or bring Carino as her date to the event. She also notably didn’t thank Carino during her acceptance speech — something she had done during previous acceptance speeches.

Causing further suspicion, Gaga’s Valentine’s Day post made no mention of her fiancé. Rather, she posted a photo of her new back tattoo of a rose. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” Gaga wrote. “A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’ by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose.”

The pop star hasn’t publicly commented about the end of her relationship herself, but she is slated to perform “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars next Sunday. Maybe she’ll address her new relationship status on the red carpet.