Lady Gaga Explains What Was Going on Between Her and Bradley Cooper Onstage

Days after the Oscars, people are still talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s intense, intimate performance of A Star Is Born’s central song, “Shallow.” Everyone from Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife to Spice Girl Mel B has weighed in, and people have even been speculating about how Cooper’s current girlfriend, Irina Shayk, might be feeling about seeing his chemistry with Gaga.

And now, Gaga herself has spoken up, giving a literal eye roll to the rumors.

On Wednesday night, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kimmel asked about her “connection with Bradley” and “people saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love.’”

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

She also went on to say that because “Shallow” is “a love song” from a “love story,” she and Cooper naturally had to have some kind of chemistry while performing it.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she said. “Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Welp, people certainly felt … something!

“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job,” she added. “Fooled ya!”

