Someone Give Laverne Cox a Modeling Contract

Laverne Cox. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

If any reps from modeling agencies are reading this, please give Laverne Cox a contract. She deserves it. There are some women who just have amazing modeling walks — like Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell. And now, we know that Cox falls in that category. The actress walked at 11 Honoré’s first runway show yesterday, featuring plus-sized clothes from brands like Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, and Jason Wu. Cox closed the show literally, and shut it down figuratively. Observe:

She joined a cast of full-figured models including Candice Huffine, but her walk was a welcome surprise to the guests. As she took to the runway, everyone in the crowd brought their phones up, capturing her twirl in a red tulle dress. And she looked like she was having a great time, which is what New York Fashion Week needs more of — more joy and more twirling.