Liam Neeson Wanted to Kill a ‘Black Bastard’ for Revenge

Liam Neeson. Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images

In the new film Cold Pursuit, a death-by-snowplow turns star Liam Neeson into yet another menacing vigilante. In an interview with The Independent, Neeson revealed that he once had his own, uh, revenge fantasy: After “someone close to him” was sexually assaulted, Neeson walked the streets at night with a weapon, waiting to exact revenge on any random black man, because Neeson’s friend described her alleged assailant as black. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” Neeson said. “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

Neeson said his admission was terrible, and that he’s learned his lesson. “It’s awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing,’ you know?” Well!