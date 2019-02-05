Woman Accusing Virginia Politician of Sexual Assault Comes Forward

Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax. Photo: Steve Helber/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A woman who privately accused Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault over the weekend has revealed her identity as Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College.

On Tuesday afternoon, a source close to Tyson’s legal team gave NBC News permission to print her name, which the right-wing website Big League Politics first reported without her consent on Sunday evening, after obtaining a screenshot of a private Facebook post she had written. In the post, she accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in a Boston hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

In a statement he tweeted early Monday morning, Fairfax claimed that the allegation was “false and unsubstantiated,” writing that his accuser first approached the Washington Post with her story, and that the publication declined to publish it because the allegation had “significant red flags” — a statement the Post disputed. “Fairfax and the woman told different versions of what happened in the hotel room with no one else present. The Post could not find anyone who could corroborate either version,” reads an article they ran in the wake of Fairfax’s statement. “The Post did not find ‘significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,’ as the Fairfax statement incorrectly said.”

In a news conference later that day, Fairfax implied that the allegation had emerged as part of a smear campaign, arguing that the timing was suspicious, since Big League Politics published the story just days after reporting that Virginia governor Ralph Northam had appeared in a racist 1984 yearbook photo showing someone in a Ku Klux Klan robe next to someone in blackface.

Were Northam to resign, as many have called on him to do, Fairfax would in theory take over as governor. As of now, though, neither man appears to be planning his resignation.

Tyson is reportedly still considering her next steps. A source close to her legal team confirmed to Politico that she has retained Katz, Marshall & Banks, the Washington law firm that recently represented one high-profile client: Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was in high school.