M.A.C’s New Makeup Is Extra Lucky

Photo: Courtesy of MAC Lucky Red

Pig-lovers of the world, rejoice: 2019 is the Year of the Pig. If you have decided to follow Beyoncé’s recent plea to switch to a vegan diet, then you are going to need all the luck you can get in eliminating pork and other animal products from your life. Maybe M.A.C’s new Lunar New Year “Lucky Red” collection could help you channel everything you need to get what you want.

The limited-edition “Lucky Red” collection offers five lipsticks, a blush compact, and a blush brush. They all have bright-red cases and packaging, inspired by one of the most auspicious colors in Chinese culture. If you’re partial to universally flattering lipstick shade Ruby Woo, you can purchase that shade in the collector’s edition packaging, or you can try one of two new colors: “Lotus Light”, an intense pinky-red, or “Lucky in Love”, a mid-tone pinky mauve.

If your lipstick collection is getting out of control but you still want a little bit of luck in your life, try the blush and brush combo. The blush compact duo contains two shades, “Melba” (a soft coral peach) and “Lovecloud” (a bright mid-tone pink), which can be used on their own or blended together for your own shade. For an added flair, the blush brush is tipped with red, so you can feel even luckier when swiping on your blush. Or maybe it can help motivate you to clean your makeup brushes more often. Either way, you’re winning.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.