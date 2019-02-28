I Can’t Wait to Dose My Cat With Martha Stewart’s Pet CBD

Martha Stewart. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart … honestly, what can’t she do? In her fruitful life, she has hosted her own talk show, launched a café chain and wine company, told an incredibly soothing story about a peacock, and even pulled off bedazzled Aerosoles with a political message. And, in her 77th year, she’s about to take her next step in her plot for world domination: helping you and your pet chill the fuck out.

According to Yahoo News, Stewart is partnering with hemp producer Canopy Growth to develop a line of CBD products — starting with treats for pets, followed by offerings for their humans. Tapping into the knowledge she’s gained after “years of experience in the subject of living,” Stewart said in a statement that she’s especially excited that this launch will offer “sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

As to what exactly Stewart’s line will feature is, at the moment, unclear. Typically, CBD comes in the form of oils, gummies, creams, and other types of edibles, which people take for everything form joint pain to anxiety. It’s also unclear whether CBD actually does anything for your health, as relatively little scientific research has been done on the chemical compound, but the industry is nevertheless booming.

Also, if Stewart’s calico Empress Tang by chance tested out her mom’s CBD products before a recent Sunday morning bath (though Stewart later swore her cat wasn’t “drugged”), we’re convinced of the oil’s efficacy.

