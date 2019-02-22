Max Mara’s Face of the Future Looks Familiar

Elizabeth Debicki. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images/ Courtesy of Max Mara

Did you know that the coat brand loved by Meghan Markle and pretty much anyone else who wants the best of the best gives out an award for women in film every year? Maybe not, but Max Mara does and has been for the last 14 years. Every year, the Italian heritage brand partners with Women in Film to honor a fresh face in Hollywood. This year, it will honor The Great Gatsby and Widows actress Elizabeth Debicki with the 2019 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

She’ll be joining a list of past recipients and established actresses like Zoe Saldana, Emily Blunt, and Kate Mara. Debicki flew to Milan to attend the brand’s fall/winter 2019 fashion show yesterday and was celebrated at a dinner.