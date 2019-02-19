Meghan Markle’s NYC Baby Shower Is Almost Underway

Meghan Markle in New York City. Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Spotted: A duchess (Meghan Markle) on the Upper East Side on Tuesday, leaving the extremely fancy hotel (the Mark) where many suspect her baby shower might be held later that day (because flowers, a crib, and the actress Abigail Spencer were photographed there).

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been is in New York City the past few days — and her baby shower is set to take place somewhere on the Upper East Side of Manhattan later Tuesday afternoon. As evidenced by the pics of Meghan leaving her hotel — completely surrounded by paparazzi while reportedly just stepping out for lunch with Spencer (per Harper’s Bazaar) — much of the city has been consumed by her visit.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s first royal baby is due to arrive in late April, so the timing is right for the Duchess of Sussex’s best friends — some of whom recently (anonymously) came to her defense in People magazine — to throw her what sounds to be an utterly lovely baby shower. The event comes on the heels of a five-day girls trip to New York, during which Meghan ate macarons in Soho at Ladurée, shopped for baby clothes, and was even photographed wearing a newsboy cap by the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle leaving her New York City hotel. Photo: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

So, what do we know about Meghan’s royal baby shower (which is reportedly one of two being held for the duchess — the other one, fittingly, will be held in the U.K.)? Why, we’re so glad you asked.

• The shower is reportedly being hosted by Meghan’s best friend, Canadian stylist and Good Morning America fashion contributor Jessica Mulroney, per “Page Six.” Mulroney was reportedly already in town for GMA commitments.

• The event’s guest list includes 15 of Meghan’s closest friends — some of whom you might remember from her May royal wedding to Prince Harry, including Abigail Spencer (who was pictured arriving and then also photographed leaving the hotel with her), royal reporter Omid Scobie told GMA. He also said in a tweet that designer Misha Nonoo will be in attendance.

• While this trip may have surprised many of us, it’s apparently been in the works for quite some time, according to Scobie. “The trip was planned some months ago and, with [with an official trip to] Morroco this weekend, is the last available time Meghan can travel before the Baby Sussex is born,” he said.

• Details about the specifics of the shower are still coming in, but here’s what has been photographed arriving at the Mark so far: Abigail Spencer (as we already mentioned), a crib, lots of flowers, an orange tree, and NYPD barricades (obviously for security purposes).

• And just like that, once the shower is done later on Tuesday, the trip will be over almost as quickly as we all found out about it (yesterday); Harper’s Bazaar reports that Meghan will be flying back to London on Wednesday. Sighhhhhh.

