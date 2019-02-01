Meghan Markle Made Banana Care Packages for Street Sex Workers

Meghan Markle. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a trip to Bristol on Friday morning, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped by One25, a charity dedicated to providing outreach to women who feel caught in street sex work, addiction, homelessness, and other issues. There, Meghan decided to help put together care packages the organization delivers to those in need, and her packages included a personal touch.

According to Bristol247, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with volunteers at One25 after their planned appearance at the Old Vic theater. Daily Telegraph reporter Hannah Furness explained on Twitter that Meghan and Harry were being given a tour of the organization’s kitchen when the duchess had an idea.

“I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program. On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered,” Meghan explained, referring to Kingston Elementary School cafeteria manager Stacey Truman, who went viral in October 2018 for her school’s “Talking Bananas” program. “It was the most incredible idea, this small gesture.”

So Meghan grabbed a Sharpie, declared herself “in charge of the banana messaging,” and wrote notes like “You are special,” “You are strong,” “You are loved,” and “You are amazing” on the peels.

One25 CEO Anna Smith told reporter Omid Scobie that the gesture “really touched me. She listened and heard that we don’t judge, we just offer our service. She totally got it.”

Her messages included: You are special❤️ - You are strong❤️ - You are loved❤️ - You are amazing❤️.

“That really touched me,” @One25Charity CEO Anna Smith tells me. “She listened and heard that we don’t judge, we just offer our service. She totally got it.” pic.twitter.com/HB6eaLDkfY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 1, 2019

While packing lunches for @One25Charity‘s outreach service, The Duchess of Sussex had an idea to write positive messages on banana skins... pic.twitter.com/Fwm6arfc25 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

As part of Harry and Meghan's Bristol visit this afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex wrote messages of support and empowerment on bananas for women trying to break free from sex work and addiction @One25Charity. They will find them in their food bags tonight. #RoyalVisitBristol pic.twitter.com/wZbqxFwWpu — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) February 1, 2019

Meghan’s official royal patronages were announced in early January of this year; her focuses are on theater, women’s empowerment, animal welfare, and education. She also works with Hubb Community Kitchenl a cookbook she helped produce benefited those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.