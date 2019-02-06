Meghan Markle’s Friends Set the Record Straight

Meghan Markle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the two years since her relationship with Prince Harry went public, Meghan Markle has to deal with countless tabloid rumors (did you hear the one about how she works … too hard? The horror!), as well as numerous interviews in the press from her messy extended family. Through it all, Meghan’s closest friends have stayed silent — until now, that is. Finally, five of them (anonymously) spoke out to People to set the record straight.

People explains that the five women it spoke with are “an essential part of Meghan’s inner circle.” The goal of coming forward, a friend and former co-star told the publication, was to “stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend.” The person went on to say that “Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” and that her friends “worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.”

Speaking with People, the friends cleared up some of the rumors about the Duchess of Sussex. On the topic of her extended family, namely her dad Thomas Markle Sr. and half-sister Samantha Markle, a friend explained, “They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all. They were not part of her life.” Of her dad, a friend said, “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful.” The friends also explained that Meghan loves to genuinely connect with people, is incredibly supportive, and has always been “the best listener.”

After months of relentless coverage (and claims that Meghan is unhappy that she isn’t able to stand up for herself), it’s nice to see those who actually know her stepping up to debunk the nonstop rumors.

