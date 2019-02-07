Meghan Markle’s Outfit Is the Perfect Day-to-Night Hack

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore the ultimate day-to-night look on Thursday night at the Endeavour Fund Awards: a stunning Givenchy outfit that included a white collared top — made completely glamorous with the addition of a black bottom (with slit!) and stunning black and gold Aquazzura pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the awards alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to honor injured, wounded, and sick military servicemen and women who have participated in sports and other athletic challenges through their recovery. Meghan and Prince Harry, who are expecting their first child, actually attended the event last year as well, months before their royal wedding. It was there that Meghan wore a sophisticated Alexander McQueen “trouser suit” and made her first official public nighttime appearance with her husband-to-be.

This year, however, Meghan (whose due date is in late April) swapped pants for a skirt with a killer slit, while her husband looked dapper in a nice gray suit. It’s no surprise, of course, that Meghan chose to rock Givenchy for this appearance, as the duchess is a very passionate fan of the brand. Meghan wore a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress, has worn the brand on multiple occasions, and even appeared at the British Fashion Awards to present an award to Keller as a surprise.

The @EndeavourFund, led by The Duke of Sussex and The Royal Foundation, provides financial backing to programmes and charities across the UK that support hundreds of ex-service men and women reach their full potential after injury. #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/IegRuf1vAA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2019

Thursday’s look was something that we might expect Meghan’s former Suits character Rachel Zane, a busy lawyer, to wear — if she were pregnant and going out to a glamorous event after work, of course. But given that Meghan has been busy working with her royal patronages lately — and that her best friends recently spoke with People to clear up all the annoying royal rumors about her — it’s only fitting that she’d decide to wear an outfit that shows she means business.

