Meghan Markle’s Dress and Blazer Combo Is the Best Spring Uniform

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s three day Morocco tour has yielded tons of wonderful moments: They met some horses, there was some PDA, she got a natural henna tattoo to celebrate her pregnancy (she’s due in late April), and, of course, they gave us all some major fashion inspiration, particularly through Meghan’s elegant Dior gown and chic Valentino cape dress.

And on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex again showed off some great style, but this time through a pleated black dress and sophisticated white blazer — an outfit that will surely serve as the inspiration for our spring uniform (once winter is finally over, that is).

The outfit made its debut at the walled public Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, where Prince Harry (clad in an equally spring-worthy suit) and Meghan met with local artisans and young people working to address unemployment and support vulnerable communities. The visit came after the royal couple stopped by the Royal Equestrian Club and took in some local delicacies earlier in the day.

While there, Meghan wore Manolo Blahnik slingback heels, a black pleated dress, a white blazer by Babaton for Aritzia, and earrings by GAS Bijoux, according to the blog Meghan’s Mirror.

Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Morocco visit (which coincided with Oscars weekend) is the pregnant duchess’s second big trip in less than a week. She was recently in New York City for a baby shower to celebrate her royal baby, reportedly hosted at the Mark Hotel in Manhattan by her friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. In New York, Meghan also showed off some chic and sophisticated looks we’ll be incorporating into our wardrobes.

