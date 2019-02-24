Meghan Markle’s Dior Gown is a Perfect Evening Look

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: Yui Mok/Getty Images

Meghan Markle may have started out her three-day Morocco tour with Prince Harry looking incredibly chic in a red Valentino cape dress on Saturday night – but the Duchess of Sussex took her style to the next level during a reception on Sunday when she wore a bespoke Dior dress that was equal parts elegance and comfort (the dream!).

The duchess, currently seven months pregnant with her first royal baby (whose due date is in late April), attended a reception with her husband Prince Harry at the British Ambassador to Morocco’s residence on Sunday evening. The ginger prince looked dapper in his navy suit, but Meghan truly shined in her light, draped Dior gown with silver embellishments. The duchess had her hair pulled back sleek during the event, and also sported diamond earrings from Birks and a Dior clutch, according to the blog Meghan’s Mirror.

Receiving a traditional rosewater greeting at The Ambassador’s residence in Morocco. 🇲🇦🇬🇧#RoyalVisitMorocco. pic.twitter.com/5z9m7q1juF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed to Ambassador Thomas Reilly’s residence in Rabat with a traditional rosewater greeting, per Kensington Palace, as well as a lovely bouquet from his daughters. During the event, Meghan spoke with young female entrepreneurs, while Prince Harry met with military representatives, among other guests.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Yui Mok/Getty Images

Meghan has worn a ton of glamorous evening looks throughout her pregnancy, including her office-ready Givenchy outfit for the Endeavour Fund Awards in early February, her (other) Givenchy black one-shoulder dress at the British Fashion Awards, and the numerous gorgeous gowns she sported during her royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand (including that Oscar de la Renta bird print dress). But given just how comfy this look appears to be, it’s definitely one of our favorites.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.