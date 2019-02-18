Meghan Markle Is Reportedly in New York City For Her Baby Shower

Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Alert, alert: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly in New York City on a secret trip as we speak. In fact, she’s apparently been in the Big Apple all weekend with her closest girlfriends (including Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney) – and the trip also reportedly includes a baby shower for the duchess.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie writes for Harpers Bazaar that the pregnant Meghan flew from London to New York City on Friday for a five day girls’ trip. (Mulroney is a fashion contributor to Good Morning America, so she was apparently already in town for those commitments.)

And what, pray tell, have these girlfriends been up to while simultaneously not texting the rest of us in NYC? Well, apparently they’ve been staying at a five-star hotel, enjoying private dining amenities at said hotel, and on Saturday, they even went down to SoHo to get freaking macaroons and tea at Ladurée. They also did some shopping at the high-end children’s store Bonpoint, per US Weekly. What’s more, “Page Six” reports the friends are hosting a baby shower for Meghan on Tuesday. Sources further confirmed to Harpers Bazaar that 15 guests will be at the baby shower.

This trip is apparently Meghan’s first time in New York City since her royal wedding to Prince Harry (though she’s of course visited a bunch before that), and also the last time she’ll see many of her friends before giving birth to her first child in late April. “It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes,” a source told Scobie.

Everything about this trip sounds so fancy and nice, and we can only hope Meghan and her friends know we are more than available to hang out.

This post has been updated.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.