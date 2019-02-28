Did Meghan Markle Reveal the Sex of Her Royal Baby?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inch closer and closer to becoming parents (their royal baby is due in late April, so soon!), many people have asked them whether they know the sex of their forthcoming child. Meghan has told inquiring minds that she and Prince Harry were keeping the baby’s sex a surprise. But it turns out Meghan might actually know whether she’s having a boy or girl — and what’s more, she may also have revealed the big news at her recent baby shower.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex spilled the beans at her recent fancy baby shower in New York City, where she celebrated with Serena Williams, Gayle King, Amal Clooney, and others. (This is not to be confused with her reported upcoming second baby shower in the U.K., which will apparently be hosted by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton).

And even though Prince Harry has said he hopes the baby will be a “girl,” Us Weekly claims Meghan told her friends at the baby shower that the happy couple is actually having … (spoiler alert) … a boy!

Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl reports that Meghan is planning on raising Baby Sussex outside of gender stereotypes. (The couple has already reportedly been working to set up a gender-neutral nursery at Frogmore Cottage, with whites and grays instead of blue and pinks.) A “source” told Vanity Fair that Meghan has spoken with some friends about this. The source said, “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

