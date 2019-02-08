Knock knock! Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Thursday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, which honors injured, wounded, and sick military servicemen and women who use athletics in their recovery. Markle wore Givenchy, and she was quite beautiful. Prince Harry was also quite beautiful, and he said that Meghan Markle had a big baby inside of her.

Meghan Markle is pregnant, as you may have heard, and she’s due this spring. Speaking to a nominee before the ceremony, Markle reportedly said Prince Harry was going to be “the best dad.” At another point, Prince Harry reportedly pointed at Meghan Markle’s baby bump and said, “there’s a big baby in there.”

Meghan told one nominee that Harry is going to be “the best Dad”. He pointed to her bump at one point and joked “there’s a big baby in there”. #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/CWgw2GiIfe — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) February 7, 2019

I love it. There's a big baby in there. There's a big baby in where? There. U.K. tabloid Mirror wonders, based on the big baby comment, if the new royal baby will be royal-baby-world-record-holding in his or her bigness.

Ah, but seriously. She’s pregnant!

