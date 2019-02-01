Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Right Out of a Winter Catalogue

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In their second joint engagement of the year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in the snow on Friday in Bristol, where they greeted well-wishers, visited the Bristol Old Vic theater, and generally looked like a winter catalogue fashion spread come to life.

The royal couple made their trip to see some of the cultural history of the city, visit organizations that are supporting communities in need, and to meet with locals.

Opting for looser waves instead of the ballerina top knot she wore at an event on Thursday, Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta dress under a black William Vintage coat, and olive green “Marina” boots from Sarah Flint.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry even braved the snow and cold for a walkabout to greet members of the public who had been waiting for their arrival, and were filmed telling their adoring fans to stay warm in the snow.

“I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this,” pregnant Meghan was heard telling fans, according to People.

Since their royal wedding last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been steadily working on separate and joint charity projects, from Meghan’s National Theatre patronage to Prince Harry’s address to the Commonwealth Youth.

In preparation for their first royal baby, the parents-to-be are also reportedly making their big move from Kensington Palace into Frogmore Cottage in March, giving them some time to settle in before the baby’s expected due date in April.

Until then, we look forward to more picturesque winter walkabout photo shoots.

