Behold, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hanging Out With Horses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Oscars may have happened on Sunday night, but another big event has been underway across the world: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the midst of a three-day tour of Morocco.

So far, we’ve seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a number of events during their Morocco tour, including stopping by the Education for All girls boarding house (where Meghan spoke French and received a natural henna tattoo to celebrate her pregnancy, as she’s due in late April), and a reception at the British ambassador’s residence during which Meghan wore a stunning bespoke Dior gown. And today, Monday, we were treated with images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting a horse stable, where they were affectionate with each other — and also petted some horses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their visit to Morocco at the Royal Equestrian Club in Rabat.

⁰Here Their Royal Highnesses will see how equine therapy helps disabled children and young people with mental health challenges. #RoyalVisitMorocco pic.twitter.com/OHvu9o4CS4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 25, 2019

On Monday morning, Meghan and Prince Harry stopped by the Royal Equestrian Club in Rabat, Morocco. According to Kensington Palace, the center provides equine therapy to kids with disabilities and mental health challenges. The duke and duchess met with some of the young people there — and took some time to meet with some majestic horses as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pet horses in Morocco. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Getty Images

During their equine visit, Meghan and Prince Harry looked preppy-casual, as he rocked a puffer coat and a button-down shirt, and she wore skinny jeans, a striped shirt, and an army green coat. Of course, this isn’t the couple’s first time around horses — Prince Harry loves to play polo, after all — but we love how much they seem to love being around these beautiful creatures. We can only hope they’ll get to spend time with horses at the stables of Windsor Castle after they move to Frogmore Cottage soon.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.