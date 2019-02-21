Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in real life (not in Lifetime form). Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

One week before the royal wedding in May, the most important movie event of our time happened: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s courtship was immortalized in a completely over-the-top Lifetime movie, Meghan & Harry: A Royal Romance. Not to be hyperbolic, but this film truly had everything one could want from a Lifetime movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, including, but not limited to: cheesy romance scenes, a passionate defense of Meghan’s right to blog, and the late Princess Diana as a lion.

Well, we all need to start bracing ourselves for the return of what we can only hope will be equal amounts of absurdity, as Lifetime has announced that a sequel — Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal — will debut this spring. But first, please take a moment to revisit the first movie:

Okay, back to the new one. According to a Lifetime press release, the film will star Tiffany Marie Smith and Charlie Field, who are taking over the Duke and Duchess roles from actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, who starred in the previous film. The movie, which will begin filming later this month in Vancouver, will continue the story of Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal romance. But this time it will cover the “untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage.” (They have not yet been married a full year, but sure).

The release also states that in the film, not only will Meghan and the prince have to blend their families and cultures, but their “core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

An unforgettable image from the previous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime movie. Photo: Courtesy of Lifetime

We can only hope it will include a storyline in which the spirit of Princess Diana takes over another wild animal.

