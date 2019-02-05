Everything to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, are truly the gifts that keep on giving. Last year, they graciously let the world join in on their beautiful royal wedding at Windsor Castle (the site of their soon-to-be home, Frogmore Cottage). And this year, we will be blessed with the arrival of their first royal baby. How kind of them!

And although they may be royal, Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing for the birth of their first child — just like any other first-time parents (minus all the royalty, that is). From basic details about the royal baby (i.e., when will it be born? Which Cut writer will it be named after?) to how they are preparing to become parents, here’s what we know about Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal baby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

First, let’s cover the basics. When and where will the royal baby be born? What will it be named? Do we know the sex of the royal baby yet? So many questions!

We understand that you have questions, and trust us, we have questions, too, because we are desperate to know everything we can about this child we will love as our own. So, here’s what we do know so far:

• Meghan and Prince Harry first announced her pregnancy during their Australia tour in October. At the time, it was unclear how far along she was. But at a recent event in Birkenhead, U.K., Meghan revealed her due date is in late April. Mystery solved!

• Okay, now for the name. To clear something up: Who knows what this kid will be named! No one properly guessed that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third kid would be named Prince Louis. So, it’s hard to say what Meghan and Prince Harry will name their child. But while some people at the Cut have suggested she name the child Kelly, bookies are saying maybe it will be Victoria for a girl or Albert for a boy. (Meghan has said they do not know the baby’s sex yet.)

• And where will he royal baby be born? Another mystery. Maybe the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Kate gave birth to her three children, but it’s looking like they may also pick a spot outside of London, as the Daily Mail reports Meghan has selected Frimely Park Hospital.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Great. So how are Meghan and Prince Harry preparing for the arrival of their royal baby?

Excellent question — thank you so much for asking. Here’s what we know:

• Meghan and Prince Harry are getting ready to move into their new home, Frogmore Cottage. According to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, the new parents are opting to decorate the nursery in gender-neutral colors, using eco-friendly materials. The color scheme is reportedly white-and-gray. The nursery will also be pretty high tech, per Nicholl:

Meghan has been hard at work compiling a mood board of ideas for the nursery which will have top-of-the-line cameras, security windows, and a state-of-the-art stereo system. “They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones,” says a friend.

• Nicholl adds that the royal couple won’t be hiring a nanny or nurse at first. Instead, when the baby arrives, they will be relying on the help of her Los Angeles–based mother, Doria Ragland, with whom both Meghan and Prince Harry are extremely close. Their new home reportedly includes a spare bedroom for Doria when she is in town.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan is reportedly hoping for a natural delivery, and is said to be on an acupuncture regimen.

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan has reportedly been seeing celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr. “Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax. It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date,” a source told royal reporter Katie Nicholl. Friends of Meghan and Prince Harry also told VF that the couple is trying out hypno-birth, a breathing technique that apparently helps with labor pain, so that Meghan could have a natural birth if possible. Beyond that, the Sun reports that Meghan may have hired a doula, which would make her the first British royal in “centuries” to use a doula during childbirth.

This post has been updated.