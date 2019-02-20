Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Hung Out in NYC

Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

After having a very New York City day complete with a trip to the Met Breuer museum and Ladurée in Soho, Meghan Markle celebrated her baby shower at the fancy Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and reunited with close friend Serena Williams for a very NYC dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar restaurant.

On Tuesday night, Meghan and Serena got together for a post-baby shower meal (before Markle reportedly leaves New York on Wednesday). They were also joined by Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and another of the Duchess’s good friends, Markus Anderson (who supposedly helped set up her first date with Prince Harry). Meghan and Serena, you may recall, have been friends since 2010, and according to Serena, have only grown closer since they’ve both experienced “media scrutiny.”

Meghan stepped out for dinner in a monochrome ensemble befitting of a true New Yorker: a navy Victoria Beckham coat (the same one she wore on Christmas Day at Sandringham) paired with black Hatch maternity jeans, black Tamara Mellon boots, and a black Stella McCartney bag, accessorized with a black scarf.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently flew into the city on Friday for the baby shower, reportedly hosted by Mulroney. The event had a guest list of 15 of Meghan’s closest friends, including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and designer Misha Nonoo. According to People, Serena was also at the baby shower.

With Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby due to arrive in April, it’s the perfect time for her to reunite with her best friends before she settles into her new home at Frogmore Cottage. And given all of the negative rumors that Meghan has faced recently, it was nice to see her having a nice time with her closest pals.

